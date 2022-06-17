Advertisement

Lincolnshire splash pad opening likely delayed until next summer

Splash pad site
Splash pad site(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lincolnshire Park splash pad was supposed to open late this summer, but has since been delayed.

Park and Recreation staff says this is because the company hired to construct the bathroom at the Splash Pad is experiencing a labor shortage.

According to city codes, the splash pad can’t open until a bathroom is built on site.

The company building the bathroom has a growing list of clients nationwide, and until it can catch up, we’ll be waiting for the splash pad.

However, construction hasn’t completely stopped. Within the past few weeks, some plumbing has been installed at the site.

Parks and Rec employees say while they’re happy to see the progress, the bathroom construction delays are disappointing to hear.

“We really wanted to get people out here and using it and getting it finished for folks this year. But there’s just so many delays in the construction industry between material shortages, labor shortages, supply chain issues. We’re just kind of running into delays left and right,” Rochester Parks & Rec Park Planner said.

It’s looking like we’ll be waiting until next summer for an opening date.

In the future, Parks and Rec hopes to add another splash pad at McQuillan Fields in the Southeast part of town.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
UPDATE: St. Charles Police capture suspect who ran from traffic stop
CRASH IN NORTHWEST ROCHESTER
Police investigating crash in NW Rochester
Motorcycle Crash
UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in crash near Byron
Josef Makatewassi was arrested on June 14.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested for threatening RPD officers
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March

Latest News

Gregory Ulrich
Man convicted in Minnesota clinic attack sentenced to life in prison
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv...
Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain
Copper theft
Copper Theft at John Marshall High School
Shell Gas Station Robbery
Police search for Rochester gas station robbery suspect