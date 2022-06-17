Lincolnshire splash pad opening likely delayed until next summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lincolnshire Park splash pad was supposed to open late this summer, but has since been delayed.

Park and Recreation staff says this is because the company hired to construct the bathroom at the Splash Pad is experiencing a labor shortage.

According to city codes, the splash pad can’t open until a bathroom is built on site.

The company building the bathroom has a growing list of clients nationwide, and until it can catch up, we’ll be waiting for the splash pad.

However, construction hasn’t completely stopped. Within the past few weeks, some plumbing has been installed at the site.

Parks and Rec employees say while they’re happy to see the progress, the bathroom construction delays are disappointing to hear.

“We really wanted to get people out here and using it and getting it finished for folks this year. But there’s just so many delays in the construction industry between material shortages, labor shortages, supply chain issues. We’re just kind of running into delays left and right,” Rochester Parks & Rec Park Planner said.

It’s looking like we’ll be waiting until next summer for an opening date.

In the future, Parks and Rec hopes to add another splash pad at McQuillan Fields in the Southeast part of town.

