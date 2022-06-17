Hayfield Set to Meet Randolph in Class A State Championship

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hayfield Vikings are back.

“It feels good its a kid’s dream and to be able to do it twice that’s a surreal feeling and I can’t wait,” Easton Fritcher said.

It’s a combination of luck and skill as the Vikings are just a year removed from winning it all.

Now Hayfield will have another shot at a state title.

“Its hard to repeat and just get back to state. That’s hard enough to do repeat as a section champion let alone a state champion, they did it in basketball and we’re hoping that we can do it again in baseball,” Hayfield Head Baseball Coach Kasey Krekling said.

To do it they’ll have to get through a tough Randolph team, one they know pretty well.

“We were actually co-conference champions with Randolph so this will kind of be a tiebreaker to see who ends up being the better team,” Krekling said.

In fact these two teams met back in May where Randolph got a 6-5 win in eight innings.

“We didn’t have our positions figured out yet, we had a different first basemen, a different right fielder, we didn’t have a third basemen, Nolan Klocke was throwing up I mean there was so many things that was going against us,” Fritcher said.

Since then the team’s changed, rattling off 17 straight wins as Minnesota Gopher commit Easton Fritcher finally got health and Nolan Klocke.

“It’s just a dream come true honestly,” Nolan Klocke said.

Who’ll start tomorrow has developed into the team’s ace.

“He’s always been a scrawny, tiny kid until this last year and I told you’re going to grow and I remember telling him earlier this year you get in the weight room cause you’re starting to grow, you can be a heckuva pitcher,” Fritcher said.

“We put in work in the weight room this fall and last summer and it really came together. Everything’s working and tomorrow I hope it is too. We’re going to get it done,” Klocke said.

The Vikings are confident, but they know being on this stage is already a big win.

“Being able to play against a very good team with this team and what I know is my last game ever I’m just happy to be there and I’m going to take every moment and I’m going to cherish it for the rest of my life,” Fritcher said.

