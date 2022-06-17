Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Hot humid conditions return for Monday

Heat index values Monday could reach over 100°
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have issued a “First Alert Day” for this upcoming Monday. Hot and humid conditions return to the upper Midwest Sunday through Tuesday.

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook

High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s with breezy winds around 10-20 mph. Winds will shift to the south on Sunday which will drive in hot and humid conditions for the next three days. Highs Sunday will warm into the lower 90s with heat index values near 90-90°. Monday will be the hottest day of the next 7-day stretch. Highs will be in the middle 90s with heat index values ranging from 95-105° across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. That is why Monday will be a “First Alert Day” with heat index values reaching that high.

Dew point forecast
Dew point forecast

Dew points will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday before returning to the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday through Tuesday. We’ll see a dip in humidity on Wednesday before returning to the lower 60s for dew points Thursday and Friday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast

Have a great weekend.

Nick

