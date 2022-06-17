Dover woman found six days after falling in garage

DOVER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Dover woman is getting medical care after authorities said she fell in her garage and wasn’t discovered for six days.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 82-year-old woman fell in her garage doorway. Responding deputies said the woman was discovered by her lawn service providers on June 16 and told them she fell on June 10.

“Deputies were sent there and located a patient lying in the doorway of the garage,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy noted that he believes based on how her medical was that she may be accurate on when she had fallen,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s current medical condition is undetermined.

“She was transported by ambulance to care for some injuries. She had an injured left leg and just some conditions for laying out there, dried cracked lips and some other things,” the sheriff’s office said.

No word on if the garage was connected to the woman’s home or not.

In-home senior care organizations have some safety precautions for senior citizens who may be living on their own.

“The first thing is that they should be wearing some sort of lifeline. If they are to fall or to have something happen outside where they can press that button and emergency assistance can be there within minutes to assist them. The other thing would be for family members to be checking in on them especially on these hot days to make sure they’re okay,” said Karen Hanson, client care coordinator for Home Instead.

“The leading cause of accidents in the home are falls. There are many things that people can do to prevent them or alleviate the risk for them. Some things are, clean up the area around the house, especially around the steps,” said Joe Sedelmeyer, owner of Visiting Angels. “Railings and grab bars, definitely in the bathroom. Grab bars, well placed really help to prevent falls.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says one out of four senior citizens will fall each year in the U.S.

Click here for resources on how to prevent falls for older adults.

