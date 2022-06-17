Copper Theft at John Marshall High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Officers are looking for someone involved in a theft at John Marshall High School.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD) it happened sometime between 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

RPD says construction crews are currently replacing copper coils in the air conditioning units at the school and someone stole all of the old coils that were in a dumpster in the parking lot.

The copper is valued at $10,000.

Call RPD at 507-328-6800 with any information.

