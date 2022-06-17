Advertisement

Biden signs bill aimed to ease shipping backlogs

Shipping containers in an ocean port
(KEYC News Now)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (KTTC) – President Joe Biden signed into law the Ocean Shipping Reform Act.

“Authorizes appropriations for the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) for fiscal years 2022 through 2025,” said the White House.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar co-sponsored the bill.

The law does the following:

  • Establishes additional requirements and prohibited conduct for ocean carriers.
  • Requires the FMC to issue rules related to certain fee assessments, prohibited practices, and establishment of a shipping registry.
  • Authorizes the FMC under certain circumstances to issue an emergency order requiring common carriers to share information directly with shippers and rail and motor carriers.

RELATED STORY: Sen. Klobuchar pushes legislation through Congress to ease export backlogs

