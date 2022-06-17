Biden signs bill aimed to ease shipping backlogs

WASHINGTON, (KTTC) – President Joe Biden signed into law the Ocean Shipping Reform Act.

“Authorizes appropriations for the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) for fiscal years 2022 through 2025,” said the White House.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar co-sponsored the bill.

Great to be at the White House and great to be able to say that the bipartisan shipping bill is now law! Thank you to Sen. Thune, Reps. Garamendi and Johnson for their work on this. Businesses deserve to get their goods to market without being forced to pay exorbitant prices. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 16, 2022

The law does the following:

Establishes additional requirements and prohibited conduct for ocean carriers.

Requires the FMC to issue rules related to certain fee assessments, prohibited practices, and establishment of a shipping registry.

Authorizes the FMC under certain circumstances to issue an emergency order requiring common carriers to share information directly with shippers and rail and motor carriers.

RELATED STORY: Sen. Klobuchar pushes legislation through Congress to ease export backlogs

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.