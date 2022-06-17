Advertisement

Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire say two children at the center of an Amber Alert for have been found safe.

New Hampshire State Police reported on Friday that 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson were found safe in Maine.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two kids after they were reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. They were last seen at their Somersworth, New Hampshire home, where they live with their grandmother who has custody of them, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believed that Alaina and Chance were abducted by their biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols.

“Both children appeared to have been removed from the residence through a window,” New Hampshire State Police explained, adding that Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

New Hampshire State Police have not provided further details about the case.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
UPDATE: St. Charles Police capture suspect who ran from traffic stop
CRASH IN NORTHWEST ROCHESTER
Police investigating crash in NW Rochester
Motorcycle Crash
UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in crash near Byron
Josef Makatewassi was arrested on June 14.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested for threatening RPD officers
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March

Latest News

Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe
Peter Navarro, right, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, is followed by a...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers