Yammy Bear hoping to make Uvalde trip

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In his latest act of community outreach, Yammy Bear is trying to get to Uvalde, Texas, but he needs some help. Three survivors of last month’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde reached out to Yammy Bear and Family, asking him to come down and provide support to the victims and their families.

“The moment he told me somebody asked us to come, I was like ‘okay, how do we make this happen?’ And right now, he had posted, just saying that we’re thinking about it, we were talking about it, we were hoping to go,” said CarolAnn Jackson, Yammy Bear’s wife. “And someone said well you should start a GoFundMe, and just see if you can get the support you need.”

Yammy Bear has a GoFundMe set up and is hoping to raise $2,500. Right now, he has raised $250.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.