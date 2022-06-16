Advertisement

Shelter in Place for Winona County as officials search for suspicious man in St. Charles

police lights
police lights(wsaw)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office has requested that Winona County be put in a shelter in place as officials search for a suspicious man in St. Charles.

According to Winona County Sherriff’s Office, at 12:04 pm on June 16th, 2022 an Emergency Alert with a shelter in place request was send out by Winona County Emergency Management at the request of the St. Charles Police Department.

The alert was intended for the Meadow Drive neighborhood in St. Charles but inadvertently was sent Countywide.

Residents in the Meadow Drive Area should lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.

St. Charles Police is looking for a tall skinny white male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

This is an active police investigation and people should avoid the area.

Call Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368 if you see anything suspicious.

This is a developing story.

