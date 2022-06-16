Windy and less humid today; plenty of weekend sunshine is ahead of us

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The steamy and stormy weather conditions we’ve been dealing with this week are out of our local weather picture today thanks to a cold front that has swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Drier, less humid air is blowing into the area from the Plains behind that front so we’ll enjoy a break from heavy humidity that will likely last a few days. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout our Thursday with high temperatures in the low 80s with west winds occasionally reaching 30 to 35 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon hours. Overall, it looks like fantastic weather for the first Thursdays Downtown of the year in Rochester and the Viola Gopher Count parade that will be going on today.

We'll have sunny skies with gusty winds and highs in the low 80s today. (KTTC)

Temps will warm to the low 80s with gusty winds. (KTTC)

Wind gusts will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour this afternoon. (KTTC)

We'll have some gusty winds downtown in Rochester, but temps will be in the 70s to low 80s throughout our Thursday with sunny skies. (KTTC)

Temperatures will be crisp and cool tonight as high pressure approaches from the west. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a light west breeze.

Humidity levels will be comfortable until the end of the weekend. (KTTC)

Friday may very well be the best weather day of the week thanks to that area of high pressure that will bring tranquil conditions as it moves through the Upper Midwest. Expect plenty of bright, mild sunshine with low humidity levels in the air and a slight north breeze throughout the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

The weekend will feature abundant sunshine and some summer-like temperatures. High temperatures Saturday will be near 80 degrees with a light breeze. Sunday will be a bit gustier and also much warmer and more humid. High temperatures will be in the low 90s on Father’s Day.

We'll have high temps near 80 degrees through Saturday and then more heat and humidity will move in for Father's Day. (KTTC)

Hotter, more humid weather will build into the region on Monday. High temperatures will be n the mid-90s and heat indices will be around 100. It looks like a similar setup to the weather conditions we experienced on Tuesday earlier this week. A cold front will move through the region next Tuesday, possibly sparking a few isolated thunderstorms. High temps will be in the low 90s. There will be chances for isolated thunderstorms as well as abundant sunshine for much of next week. Expect a few storms next Thursday and Friday and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. We’ll have sunshine and more of those mid-80s for the weekend that follows as well.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.