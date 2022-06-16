ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual summer event Thursdays Downtown kicks off Thursday in Rochester.

It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. in the area of 1st Ave. SW, 3rd St. SW, and Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

The event features food from a large varieties of local restaurants and food trucks, live music and other vendors.

It runs every Thursday through Aug. 18.

