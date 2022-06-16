SCAM ALERT: Calls reporting to be People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) received a significant number of phone utility scams reported to the Cooperative Thursday.

According to PEC, members described being told their power was going to be shut off in 30 minutes for past due payment unless payment was received immediately.

The number that showed up on caller ID was different each time, but each had a ‘507′ area code. Members reported it sounded like an automated robot call.

People’s Energy Cooperative employees said it will never request bank or payment information from members over the phone. Member service representatives will only ask for information to identify who a member is.

Payment information can only be accepted through our secure automated phone system as well as through its online account management system, SmartHub.

The following are reminders on how to take control of the situation when you’ve been targeted by a scammer:

Take your time: Utility scammers try to create a sense of urgency, so you’ll act fast and hand over personal information, especially over the phone. Take a moment to think about the situation before acting.

Be suspicious: Scammers typically request immediate payments through prepaid debit cards or third-party apps. Unusual requests like this should raise red flags. Remember, if the request seems strange and out of the ordinary, you’re likely being targeted by a scammer.

Confirm before you act: If you’re contacted by someone claiming to represent People’s Energy or another utility but you’re unsure, just hang up the phone and call the utility directly at 800-214-2694 to verify the situation.

