Police investigating crash in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police Department (RPD) are investigating an early morning crash in NW Rochester.

According to RPD, it happened just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning on East Frontage Road.

Officers say a 62-year-old woman was driving north when she went off the road and hit several parked cars in the Kuehn Motors parking lot. She also hit a light pole.

The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys.

The extent of her injuries are not clear at this time.

