Advertisement

Police investigating crash in NW Rochester

CRASH IN NORTHWEST ROCHESTER
CRASH IN NORTHWEST ROCHESTER(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police Department (RPD) are investigating an early morning crash in NW Rochester.

According to RPD, it happened just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning on East Frontage Road.

Officers say a 62-year-old woman was driving north when she went off the road and hit several parked cars in the Kuehn Motors parking lot. She also hit a light pole.

The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys.

The extent of her injuries are not clear at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March
Iowa
Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle crash in near Byron
Police lights
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at gas station
First alert days
KTTC: Your Weather Authority Issues First Alert Days for June 14, 15

Latest News

Field of Flags
Field of Flags to return to Rochesterfest
Viola Gopher Count
HAPPENING TODAY: 148th Annual Viola Gopher Count
King of Gophers
Viola Gopher Count: King of Gophers
Thursdays Downtown
Thursdays Downtown kicks off Thursday in Rochester