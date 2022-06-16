Advertisement

Man arrested for sending threating emails to RPD officers

Josef Makatewassi was arrested on June 14.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A 52-year-old man is in jail after authorities say he sent threating emails to some officers on the Rochester Police Department (RPD) force.

According to RPD and online jail records, Josef Makatewassi was arrested on June 14 and booked into Olmsted County jail.

Investigators say over the course of May and June, he sent emails threating to kill Rochester police and hurt their families.

Authorities say on June 9, the threats increased in seriousness when Makatewassi started to include the names and pictures of some police officers’ families.

He’s been charged with felony terroristic threat and misdemeanor harassment.

Investigators have requested a mental health evaluation.

