HAPPENING TODAY: 148th Annual Viola Gopher Count

VIOLA, Minn. (KTTC) – Every year since 1874 the small town of Viola, Minnesota has held its annual community festival, The Gopher Count.

The event takes place on the third Thursday in June. This year the date is June 16, 2022.

The festival is named after the activity of collecting gophers.

The schedule for this year’s events is as follows:

9 a.m. - Food and drinks available

9:30 a.m. - Crowning of Royalty

10 a.m. - Grand Parade

11:30 a.m. - Kid’s Pedal Pull/ Talent Show

1 p.m. - Doll Buggy and Kiddie Parade/ Kick Ball Tournament

2 p.m. - Bean Bag Tournament/ Park Games and Races

4 p.m. - Live Music by Logan Hofschulte followed by Hair Metal Radio

Dusk - Fireworks

