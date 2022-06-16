Advertisement

Greater Mankato Area United Way holds 8th annual Men’s Event

The front gate to the Men's Event at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn.
The front gate to the Men's Event at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way hosted its eighth annual Men’s Event Wednesday.

The second-year at its new home, the event packed ISG Field as guests and volunteers filed in for a night of games, food and drinks.

There were door prizes given away throughout the evening as well as silent auctions and raffles.

United Way says that the Men’s Event is a crucial part of the organization’s fundraising campaign, and that this year’s event was an overwhelming success.

”I believe last year we raised $50,000, and I won’t be surprised if we beat that this year because, again, just the attendance this year has been phenomenal. A lot of people in there having a lot of fun right now,” co-committee chair Chris Willaert said.

All proceeds of the event went directly to United Way.

