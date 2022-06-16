Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for five counties

No one injured in storms
No one injured in storms(Cassidy Hanson)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to recent severe weather, Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties.

The proclamation activates potential funding for each county and allows for state resources to be utilized in recovery efforts.

Qualifying residents in these counties may apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. The grants could be used for home or car repairs, replacement of food or clothing, or temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

Residents may also apply to the Disaster Case Management Program would assign a case manager to work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. You can find more information on that at www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
UPDATE: St. Charles Police capture suspect who ran from traffic stop
CRASH IN NORTHWEST ROCHESTER
Police investigating crash in NW Rochester
Motorcycle Crash
UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in crash near Byron
Josef Makatewassi was arrested on June 14.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested for threatening RPD officers
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March

Latest News

Shipping containers in an ocean port
Biden signs bill aimed to ease shipping backlogs
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
St. Charles Man Hunt, Darian Leddy reports
Gopher Count
Community of Viola celebrates 148th annual Gopher Count
Gopher Count 2022