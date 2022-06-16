Field of Flags to return to Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Flags are now available for people to sponsor for the Field of Flags which will be on display during Rochesterfest.

According to the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota, the flags are meant to honor members of the military, first responders and frontline workers who have worked during the pandemic. They can also represent anyone else that is special to someone.

The flags will be located at Soldiers Memorial Field Park June 20-June 25, during Rochesterfest. People will also be able to purchase a sponsorship at Rochesterfest.

All proceeds will benefit the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota. The foundation is raising funds to build and maintain a memorial to southeastern Minnesota fallen law enforcement officers. It is located across from Soldiers Memorial Field Park at the intersection of 7th Street SW and George Gibbs Drive SW.

Construction started in 2021 and is expected to be completed by 2023.

The flag rates are below:

$25 - Single Hero - 1 Flag

$100 - Squad/Unit - 4 Flags

$500 - Shift/Platoon - 20 Flags

$1000 - Division - 40 Flags

$2500 - Organization - 100 Flags

To donate online, visit the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota website.

Donations can also mailed to:

The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota 101 4th St. SE Rochester, MN 55904

The deadline to donate is June 18.

