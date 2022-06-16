Advertisement

Field of Flags to return to Rochesterfest

Field of Flags
Field of Flags(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Flags are now available for people to sponsor for the Field of Flags which will be on display during Rochesterfest.

According to the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota, the flags are meant to honor members of the military, first responders and frontline workers who have worked during the pandemic. They can also represent anyone else that is special to someone.

The flags will be located at Soldiers Memorial Field Park June 20-June 25, during Rochesterfest. People will also be able to purchase a sponsorship at Rochesterfest.

All proceeds will benefit the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota. The foundation is raising funds to build and maintain a memorial to southeastern Minnesota fallen law enforcement officers. It is located across from Soldiers Memorial Field Park at the intersection of 7th Street SW and George Gibbs Drive SW.

Construction started in 2021 and is expected to be completed by 2023.

The flag rates are below:

  • $25 - Single Hero - 1 Flag
  • $100 - Squad/Unit - 4 Flags
  • $500 - Shift/Platoon - 20 Flags
  • $1000 - Division - 40 Flags
  • $2500 - Organization - 100 Flags

To donate online, visit the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota website.

Donations can also mailed to:

The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota

101 4th St. SE

Rochester, MN 55904

The deadline to donate is June 18.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March
Iowa
Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle crash in near Byron
Police lights
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at gas station
First alert days
KTTC: Your Weather Authority Issues First Alert Days for June 14, 15

Latest News

CRASH IN NORTHWEST ROCHESTER
Police investigating crash in NW Rochester
Viola Gopher Count
HAPPENING TODAY: 148th Annual Viola Gopher Count
King of Gophers
Viola Gopher Count: King of Gophers
Thursdays Downtown
Thursdays Downtown kicks off Thursday in Rochester