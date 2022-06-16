Community of Viola celebrates 148th annual Gopher Count

VIOLA, Minn. (KTTC) – One of the longest running town festivals got underway Thursday morning with the 148th annual Gopher Count.

The festival started in 1874 when local farmers came up with a way to control the gopher population. The animals were damaging their equipment and crops.

So, they started the Gopher Count.

Community members compete to see who could trap the most gophers and turn in gopher feet.

Thursday, families from all over the area still participate in the count, but also enjoy a parade, games and some food.

Families even reunite at the Gopher Count every year, and some have only missed a handful of years in their lifetimes.

“There’s lot more little people. We used to get a penny for the gopher tails. Now I think they get .50 or a dollar. All the old timers come. I get to see people that I probably haven’t seen for years, and I enjoy having people stop and talk to me,” Willa Bierbaum said.

Bierbaum has attended 91 Gopher Counts, and has only missed a handful of years in her lifetime.

In total, the community collected around 300 gopher feet. They got $1.00 for each stripped gopher foot and $3.00 for each pocket foot.

The winner collected more than 100 feet and brought home a grand total of $300.

