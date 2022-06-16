Advertisement

Beautiful weather Friday and Saturday; Humidity returns on Sunday

Highs warm into the 90s by Sunday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather was beautiful Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels stayed down with dew points in the upper 50s. These conditions will continue on Friday and Saturday.

Tomorrow Forecast
Tomorrow Forecast(KTTC)

Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 mph which should keep humidity levels down through the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected area-wide.

First alert day Monday
First alert day Monday(KTTC)

Highs will warm into the 90s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. We will have a “First Alert Day” on Monday because heat index values could reach near 100-105° Monday afternoon.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will stay in the middle 80s through late next week. You’ll notice dry weather will dominate the next 5-7 days. A stray shower or two will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday but that’s about it right now.

Nick

