WSU Children’s Center addresses pandemic-related developmental delays

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Staff at Winona State University’s Children’s Center have noticed pandemic-related social and emotional developmental delays in some the children they serve and are working with families to address it.

The Center’s director Karen Sullivan said they’ve been seeing the social and emotional delays in some preschool to school-aged children, especially when it comes to group play.

She said the preschool to school-aged group of children were younger during the pandemic shutdowns, which are formative years when children learn how to express themselves in social situations. She said instead, many stayed home with little social interaction beyond their immediate family, unable to experience how other families or their peers interact.

She said some children are finding it difficult to share with others or managing big emotions when things don’t go their way. She added that mask wearing has affected the way some children interpret nonverbal facial cues.

“We were working with parents who were doing their best keeping up with their work responsibilities but also trying to manage their own childcare,” Sullivan said. “Those young children’s formative years were spent at home, many on the computer, left to their own devices. They didn’t have to share. They usually would get what they wanted and have their needs met.”

She added that the struggles these children are experiencing can be managed and they can catch up, but it requires a lot of work and focus.

“Sometimes it’s hard for them to find the words,” she said. “We are very intent on creating an environment for the children so they can learn how to share, follow directions and regulate their emotions.”

Some of the techniques the staff are using is putting children in smaller groups. When they express big emotions, they use it as teaching opportunities, helping the children identify and name what they are feeling. Staff are also working to try to build a sense of connectedness between the children.

The center has also reduced its enrollment capacity to better focus on helping the children who are struggling.

Sullivan said adults need to remember that they are always being watched by young eyes.

“Our children are looking to us for calm when they are in chaos,” she said. “It’s our job as adults, no matter what’s swirling around beneath the surface to create that calm so that they can continue to learn.”

Sullivan said parents shouldn’t blame themselves for their child’s delays.

She offered the following tips:

Name the fears that the children are expressing. Naming them helps brings the issues out into the open so a child can talk to an adult about them. Provide situations where children can interact with others, like play-dates. Practice patience and know that things will not be fixed in one day.

“It goes back to what they say on airplanes before takeoff: We as the adults need to put the oxygen mask on first, so we can be present to take care of our children,” Sullivan said. “It’s okay to make changes within the realm of what we can manage and truly take it one day at a time.”

The WSU Children’s Center currently serves 66 children and has a waiting list.

