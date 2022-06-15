“Walk with a Doc” program kicked off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Walk with a Doc program allows doctors and the community to come together outside the medical facilities.

The program is a collaboration with ExercisAbilities and Rochester Parks & Recreation.

The event is every second Tuesday of the month. Doctors and other health professionals will speak about a health topic, and after the presentation, the group will walk around Cascade Lake Park.

Tuesday’s health topic was about how exercise is medicine.

“Exercise is one of our most powerful medications that we can take. It doesn’t come in a pill. You actually have to get out and be physically active to get that exercise. But if we exercise regularly we will see health benefits,” said Melanie Brennan, executive director for ExercisAbilities.

The next Walk with a Doc day is July 12. It’s free and begins at 5 p.m at Cascade Lake Park.

