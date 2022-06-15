Secretary of State Steve Simon Announces Minnesota Election Facts Webpage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) –Concerned the information you’re getting this election season is accurate? Minnesota’s Secretary of State, Steve Simon, is announcing the launch of a webpage decided to election facts.

The site, Minnesota Election Facts, includes a step-by-step narrative of the elections process and a Fact and Fiction section that counteracts common rumors and misinformation about voting and elections in Minnesota. Readers will walk away with a better understanding of the robust laws, rules, policies, and procedures that guide Minnesota elections.

Simon says, “The new Minnesota Election Facts webpage explains the layers of safeguards in place for our elections and refutes some of the corrosive lies that have spread, threatening our democracy.”

The launch comes nine days before early voting begins on June 24 for the 2022 Statewide Primary Election and the special election in the First Congressional District, which is August 9.

Here is a link to the website.

