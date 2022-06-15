Advertisement

RT Autism Awareness Foundation 2022 Golf Tournament

golf MGN generic
golf MGN generic(Pexels)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 19th annual RT (Reece Trahan) Autism Awareness Golf Tournament will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

This year will be its 19th tournament. It benefits the RT Autism Awareness Foundation (RTAAF) and the many families, children and individuals with autism that it serves.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. at the Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. There will be contests, prizes, food and more.

All proceeds from the tournament will support RTAAF and the families impacted by autism.

RTAAF is proud to partner will local law enforcement on project lifesaver, a program helping keep our loved ones with autism safe at home. 

Hole sponsorship comes with a team of four for golf, signage at the event on the hole and social media recognition. 

The link to sign up can be found here.

