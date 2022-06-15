Advertisement

Police searching for suspect after shots fired at gas station

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired early Wednesday morning at a gas station.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened around 12:43 a.m. at the 7th Street and North Broadway Holiday Gas Station.

A 42-year-old man was walking by the gas pumps when a passenger in a car that was getting gas started shooting at him. The victim started to run away as the suspect continued to shoot at him.

Witnesses said about 3 to 8 shots were fired. Police found no shell casings at the scene.

RPD said one round hit a nearby apartment building but nobody was hurt.

RPD is searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Possible hit-and-run motorcycle crash in SW Rochester
First alert days
KTTC: Your Weather Authority Issues First Alert Days for June 14, 15
Lightning taken near Shenandoah.
Rochester metal fabricator struck by lightning, power restored
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means
Care center
State takes control of Pine Island care center

Latest News

Website to give facts about Minnesota elections
Secretary of State Steve Simon Announces Minnesota Election Facts Webpage
Consumer Reports tips on getting affordable prescription drugs.
Tina Smith introduces legislation to lower prescription drug costs, added to “must pass” federal bill
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills