Police searching for suspect after shots fired at gas station

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired early Wednesday morning at a gas station.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened around 12:43 a.m. at the 7th Street and North Broadway Holiday Gas Station.

A 42-year-old man was walking by the gas pumps when a passenger in a car that was getting gas started shooting at him. The victim started to run away as the suspect continued to shoot at him.

Witnesses said about 3 to 8 shots were fired. Police found no shell casings at the scene.

RPD said one round hit a nearby apartment building but nobody was hurt.

RPD is searching for the suspect.

