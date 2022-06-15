Police searching for suspect after shots fired at gas station
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired early Wednesday morning at a gas station.
According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened around 12:43 a.m. at the 7th Street and North Broadway Holiday Gas Station.
A 42-year-old man was walking by the gas pumps when a passenger in a car that was getting gas started shooting at him. The victim started to run away as the suspect continued to shoot at him.
Witnesses said about 3 to 8 shots were fired. Police found no shell casings at the scene.
RPD said one round hit a nearby apartment building but nobody was hurt.
RPD is searching for the suspect.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.