Flag Day ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – June 14th is recognized as Flag Day in the U.S.

It is remembered as the day when the continental congress first issued the U.S. flag in 1777.

In Rochester, the Elks Lodge #1091, continued its annual Flag Day celebration.

“Every year for the past 60 years the Elks across the country, actually observe Flag Day. Elks actually helped originate what is now known as Flag Day across the country. What’s really neat about this ceremony, is the Rochester Elks Lodge is one of very few across the entire country that still performs every year, a Flag Day ceremony on Flag Day,” said Ron Hanson, an Elks member.

Around 20 people attended the event.

“Flag Day is actually representing just our flag, its history. It also goes to honor the service men and women that have fought so hard over the many years. It’s Old Glory. It is what the country is based on, is on the USA flag,” Hanson said.

The ceremony included singing the Star-Spangled Banner, a reading of the U.S. flag history, the pledge of allegiance, and singing God Bless America.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.