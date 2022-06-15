First Alert Day Today-Severe Storms Are Expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with a stormy situation across the area today as a cold front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley, triggering scattered thunderstorms, some of which will be strong to severe at times. The ongoing activity we’re experiencing to start the day will continue through the morning commute before possibly weakening a bit. A few of these morning storms may produce large hail and powerful, damaging wind gusts in a few spots.

Thunderstorm activity may get much stronger and more intense in the early afternoon today as the cold front edges its way through the area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Rochester and points to the east in the level three of five in the daily threat assessment for severe weather with locations to the west and southwest in level two. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes will be possible in this dangerous weather situation. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. An inch or two of rain will be possible in most spots today. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with a slight southeast breeze that will turn to the northwest in the afternoon as the cold front edges its way through the region.

We’ll have some sunshine in the evening behind the thunderstorms with temperatures hovering in the low 70s. Skies will remain clear tonight with temperatures falling to the low 60s in the overnight hours.

Thursday will feature abundant sunshine, but also quite a bit of wind. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with a gusty west breeze that will reach 35 miles per hour from the early morning until the end of the evening commute. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with less humidity in the air.

We’ll enjoy bright, tranquil weather on Friday and Saturday as high pressure lingers in the region. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with light winds and fairly low humidity levels in the air.

Warmer air will once again blow into the area on Father’s Day thanks to gusty south winds that will develop behind a warm front. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Sunday afternoon with south winds occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour.

We’ll start next week with some scorching heat as high temperatures Monday will be in the mid-90s and some rich humidity. A few thunderstorms will be possible next Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the area and high temperatures will be in the low 90s. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms next Wednesday and Thursday with sunnier skies on Friday with high temperatures mainly in the seasonably warm 80s.

