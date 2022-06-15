EVENT: Wednesday’s on Broadway in Spring Valley
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Spring Valley is debuting a new event that will be held once a month starting tonight.
“Wednesday’s on Broadway” will happen on the third Wednesday of each month through the summer.
Dates and times are as follows:
- June 15, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- July 20, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- August 17, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- September 21, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The event will include a summer market, live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, shopping and more for the entire family to enjoy.
This is a free to attend event for all ages.
