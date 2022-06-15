Advertisement

EVENT: Wednesday's on Broadway in Spring Valley

Food Market
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Spring Valley is debuting a new event that will be held once a month starting tonight.

“Wednesday’s on Broadway” will happen on the third Wednesday of each month through the summer.

Dates and times are as follows:

  • June 15, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • July 20, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • August 17, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • September 21, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The event will include a summer market, live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, shopping and more for the entire family to enjoy.

This is a free to attend event for all ages.

More information on Spring Valley and the event can be found here.

