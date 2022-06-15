Beautiful conditions settle in through Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Shower and thunderstorms rolled through SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Wednesday morning and afternoon. Some isolated storms were strong to severe through the morning. The main threat Wednesday was heavy rainfall with some areas receiving near 1.50-2.25″ of rain.

Rainfall amounts futuretrack (KTTC)

Local rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Dry conditions are expected to settle in through the weekend. Our next chance of rain will be next Tuesday.

rain outlook (KTTC)

Heat and humidity will return to the area on Father’s Day and early next week.

First Alert Outlook (KTTC)

I am issuing a First Alert Day on Monday with high temperatures reaching the middle 90s with heat index values potentially reaching 100°+. At the moment, heat index values are expected to hover around 95° Sunday and Tuesday which would not trigger an Alert Day. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the potential for Alert Days on all three days.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.