Advertisement

Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March

Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary(Chuck Sibley)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Medical Examiner’s Office released the autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March.

The body of 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, Minnesota was found by a man walking his dog near the school’s parking lot around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 who then called police.

Investigators believe that Rocha’s body had been covered in snow for several weeks.

According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of death was ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Possible hit-and-run motorcycle crash in SW Rochester
First alert days
KTTC: Your Weather Authority Issues First Alert Days for June 14, 15
Lightning taken near Shenandoah.
Rochester metal fabricator struck by lightning, power restored
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means
Care center
State takes control of Pine Island care center

Latest News

Website to give facts about Minnesota elections
Secretary of State Steve Simon Announces Minnesota Election Facts Webpage
Consumer Reports tips on getting affordable prescription drugs.
Tina Smith introduces legislation to lower prescription drug costs, added to “must pass” federal bill
Police lights
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at gas station
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills