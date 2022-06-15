Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Medical Examiner’s Office released the autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March.

The body of 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, Minnesota was found by a man walking his dog near the school’s parking lot around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 who then called police.

Investigators believe that Rocha’s body had been covered in snow for several weeks.

According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of death was ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

