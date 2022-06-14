Two Alert Days This Week: Dangerous Heat Today, Severe Weather Chances Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re getting a taste of Gulf Coast weather today thanks to the arrival of a tropical air mass in our area. South winds have been working all night to usher in this sticky, humid air ahead of a storm system that is approaching from the Plains. We’ll have plenty of bright, hot sunshine throughout the day working with those winds to help temperatures climb into the mid-90s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the entire local area until 8 PM as heat indices will be around 100 at times.

A few isolated thunderstorms will develop late this evening with more widespread storms likely late in the night. A few of those storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts and the severe weather threat from those storms may linger into the mid-morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 60s with a light westerly breeze.

Wednesday is looking rather stormy, unfortunately, as rounds of severe weather will be possible in the morning and again in the afternoon. Sunshine between those storms will be very limited with a slight southwest breeze helping temperatures reach the low 80s. Large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes will be possible in those afternoon storms that will form along and ahead of a cold front that will be arriving from the west. Heavy rain will also be possible with two or more inches of rainfall in some of the strongest storms. As it stands now, the severe weather risk will be highest from noon to 6 PM Wednesday.

Drier air will blow into the region on Thursday in the wake of the departing storm system. We’ll enjoy a bright, seasonably warm day with high temperatures in the low 80s. West winds will be on the strong side, though, gusting to 30 miles per hour to pull that less humid air mass into the Upper Mississippi Valley.

We’ll have sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s for Friday and Saturday before a warm front moves through the region, drawing in hot, humid weather again for Father’s Day and next Monday and high temperatures will be in the low 90s.

