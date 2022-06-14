Advertisement

Stock market plunge impacts American retirees

The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As many Americans are spending more during the ongoing inflation, some are now earning less through investments.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 870-points Monday, finishing in bear-market territory. Furthermore, The Dow is down nearly 22-percent this year.

The issue is going beyond Wall Street. Some Rochester seniors have watched their retirement portfolio shrink.

“For everyone in here the market is brutal,” said Loring Stead, a retired doctor.

“The market is going down hundreds of points, and anybody that’s counting on that income is affected. Because a lot of people in the market are hoping on, four, six, eight or maybe 10 percent, and that is an income that is no longer there. In fact, that’s depreciation. It’s looking so uncertain right now,” Stead said.

Although he’s a retired doctor, he still works.

“Five or 10 years ago I probably would have thought I would have been moved down my grandkids and not doing anything. Well, that’s not my reality and that’s not the reality of many people. The new reality is what you need every day and that is, gas prices are going up. Your income might be going down. And what are you going to do to address that?” Stead said.

Former IBM employee, Rose Siebenaler isn’t as directly impacted by the stock market plunge.

“I have a pension. That’s what I live on. I don’t have those investments but I know people that do, and my heart goes out to them,” she said.

Stead said he is staying optimistic but is constantly thinking about the current state of the economy.

“So with this inflationary pressure of uncertainty going up, we don’t know how high it’s going to go. The pressure of your income going down. You don’t know how low it’s going to go. You’re on a fixed income with social security, and you get a small raise of two, three percent a year. Well when the inflation is eight percent, that gap is going to be filled in by who? So, it’s just brutal so the uncertainty is a big question mark for all of us,” he said.

If you are a long-term investor, you may cringe to look at your portfolio right now.

However, financial experts say if you have the time, long-term investment will provide a higher potential rate of return over time.

