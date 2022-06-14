Advertisement

Possible hit-and-run motorcycle crash in SW Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for your help in finding a driver that may have been involved in a possible hit-and-run.

According to RPD, it happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday. A motorcyclist was driving on 12th Street SW when a white sporty car, also on 12th Street, started to change lanes and then veered back into its original lane.

RPD said the 39-year-old motorcyclist from Kasson lost control and crashed, hitting his head.

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(KTTC)
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(KTTC)

It is unclear if the two actually collided.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys.

If you know anything, call RPD at 507-328-6800.

