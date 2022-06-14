Is your air conditioner ready for summer? Experts share some tips and tricks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Looking ahead to Tuesday’s high temperatures in the 90s, many will be cranking the air conditioner on, some for the first time.

HVAC companies say it’s important to make sure everything is working properly to avoid being stuck with a hot house.

According to experts, the most important thing for homeowners to remember is to keep up with regular maintenance on your HVAC unit.

“Usually what we’re getting is people say ‘yeah I just turned on my air conditioner and it doesn’t work and I’m hot. Can you please come quick?” K&S Heating and Air Owner and General Manager Brian Keehn said.

Air conditioner units (KTTC)

Experts say it’s important to make sure your air conditioning unit is well maintained.

“The most common problems are usually a part that went bad or something seized up from sitting all winter and not being used or checked,” Keehn said.

HVAC technicians say to check your air filter regularly and make sure nothing is blocking the unit outside your home.

“Big this is if it has a lot of cotton sucked into it, just start washing it off with the hose and just rinse some of that stuff off,” Haley Comfort Project Manager Peter Hassig said. “Or what I always recommend is have a service guy come out and do it.”

Another thing you can do is close off vents in cooler or less-used rooms.

“Making sure all your vents are closed in the basement or the unused areas in the summertime, just to prevent the cooling from going downstairs too much,” Keehn said.

Experts recommend starting to cool your home early before it heats up too much later in the day.

Air filter (KTTC)

“One thing I always say is turn the air conditioner on and let it run,” Hassig said. “Don’t wait until it gets 80-85 degrees in the house because then your air conditions really has to work that much harder to pull it all out.”

If you wait until the last minute and end up having issues, be prepared to wait up to a couple days for a technician to stop by.

“I know today we already had a lot of calls in preparation for it, which is good, so people are starting to turn it on,” Hassig said. “Get it on early and see what’s going on with the unit.”

So, if you haven’t already turned on your air conditioner this season, it’s important to test it out Monday night before the heat arrives Tuesday.

