First Alert Day - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another First Alert Day will be in place for Wednesday. A strong cold front will move across the area which could provide enough lift in the atmosphere for showers and storms to develop.

A threat level of a 3 out of 5 is in place for Wednesday for areas along and to the east of Hwy-52. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday morning from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Then redevelopment will be possible along an approaching cold front in the middle afternoon hours. Timing for round two looks to be around 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. The areas of main concern will be east of hwy-52 for round two.

The second round of storms appears to be the stronger of the two. The main threat through the afternoon will be large hail. Strong winds and an isolated tornado will also be possible.

Wednesday will be the last First Alert Day for the workweek. Highs will settle in the lower 80s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The 90° weather will return Sunday through Tuesday of next week. We’ll keep an eye on how warm heat index values will get next week while air temperatures warm into the 90s. Sunday through Tuesday could be possible First Alert Days.

