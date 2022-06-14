City of Rochester, Olmsted County share ways to beat the heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are teaming up to offer cool spaces for people during the extreme heat.

The city and county wanted to make sure residents in need of some air conditioning knew they could visit public places like the library, beaches or ride one of the city buses at no cost.

Rochester’s public beaches, including the one at Cascade Lake, were popular spots to be on a hot and sunny afternoon.

People going to Cascade Lake Beach (KTTC)

“We’re just kind of hanging out, looking to stay cool on this really hot day,” Rochester Resident Steda Lundak said. “I worked this morning so I kind of needed something to unwind from it.”

So whether you hit the water or opted for something indoors, there were several options available for Rochester residents to do and try to stay cool Tuesday.

The Rochester public library offered a free indoor option, as did Rochester Public Transit (RPT) with a free ride on one of it’s air conditioned buses.

“We use our assets, which for RPT is our busses, as a refuge for people who are caught unexpectedly in the hot weather or otherwise sort of overcome,” RPT Community Coordinator Nick Lemmer said. “And it gives them an opportunity to just escape that oppressive heat.”

RPT says its a resource not utilized by many, but an option they like to keep available to the public.

People reading at the Rochester Public Library (KTTC)

“As far as we’re concerned, if we can save one person from having some kind of a medical emergency at these times of extreme heat, or we do the same in the cold conditions, you know that’s worth it,” Lemmer said.

You can even escape the heat at The Salvation Army Social Service Center.

“There is an air conditioned space where people are always welcome to come,’ The Salvation Army Community Engagement Director Rebecca Snapp said. “There’s not time limit on how long people can stay here, so how ever long they need to get out of the hot weather. And also, there’s always water, snacks, and food available for people.”

The Salvation Army says they have been offering this service since the organization came to town more than 100 years ago.

“This heat can be really detrimental to people’s health, especially when you’ve got people who are already very vulnerable who already have existing health conditions, sitting out in the heat like this can be dangerous for people,” Snapp said. “And we never want anyone to suffer from heat stroke, we never want anyone else’s health conditions to be exasperated by something that we can prevent by just giving them a place to be.”

