Austin Public Schools raises price of school lunches, activities

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday night, the Austin Public School Board approved multiple items that will have an impact on the cost of activities and school lunches going forward.

The board unanimously approved an increase in the cost of activities, which means both the arts and sports will come at a higher cost to participate.

“The inflationary costs of salaries, benefits, referee costs, field time, everything that we do, paying for transportation, we realized it was time that we needed to make an adjustment,” said Andrew Adams, the executive director of finance and operations at Austin Public Schools.

Before, it cost $80 per high school student to participate in their first sport and $65 for the second, while the third sport is free. With the updated fees, each sport will cost $100 individually for participation. Middle school sports will cost $70 each. For fine arts, clubs, and activities, the cost for participation will increase from $25 to $45.

“We retained our free and reduced adjustments for those who qualify for free and reduced price launch,” said Adams.

The board also approved of a raise in the cost of school lunches, by a total of ten cents, from $2.70 to $2.80. Due to federal COVID-19 funding, the district offered free lunches throughout the past two school years. That program has ended, though the school says students are still able to apply if they do need free lunches.

“We have what’s called the free and reduced price lunch educational benefits form. We encourage all families to fill that out, because then what happens is, based on their income, we can assess them at free or reduced. Here in Minnesota, if you’re free or reduced, you get free lunch,” said Adams.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.