Austin Chamber of Commerce calls for special session

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin’s Chamber of Commerce is calling on those in St. Paul to get back in session. This week, they called for a special session to pass a bonding bill.

“This is a bonding year for the legislature so, to leave that as unfinished business is really unacceptable, especially when they have these kinds of pressures on local municipalities all across Minnesota, so Austin is not unique in that regard,” said Craig Clark, Austin city administrator.

Their main focus is to try and direct more funding to the city’s water plant, which will help lower the costs of the city’s utility bills. Clark says that from 2018, utility bills will go up nearly 75% by 2023.

“Starting in 2018, we increased rates by 25%, and then every year through 2023 here, we’ll increase it another 7%,” said Clark. “So on aggregate, over that time period, it will be a 75% increase to our businesses and residents in the community, so that’s a heavy burden to start moving things forward that you were paying for.”

