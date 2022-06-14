Advertisement

125 LIVE launching free meal program for seniors

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 125 LIVE is launching a new meal program to help seniors get a healthy meal while creating social bonds.

125 LIVE recently received a grant with the help of Southeast Minnesota Citizens Action Council (SEMCAC) to provide free meals to people age 60 and older in the community. A person doesn’t have to be a 125 LIVE member.

According to 125 LIVE Operations Director Ken Baerg, the meals will be nutritionally balanced, prepared in an off-grounds kitchen and brought to 125 LIVE.

The meals will be served at 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. starting on July 5. People will be able to access them daily Monday through Friday.

There will also be social activities like games and live music starting at 11 a.m. daily, so people can connect with others.

“We’re bringing them together, not only to provide them a healthy meal, but to give them some services,” Baerg said. “We want to enable them to interact with their peers, other people who have similar interests, so that we can create friendships. We want to create a stronger social unit so that we can help people maintain a long term social independence.”

To sign up, people can call 125 LIVE at (507) 287-1404 to make a reservation for which days they would like. Much like a restaurant reservation.

The 125 LIVE food pantry is also in need of donations. Baerg said many people have been using it and it’s running low. Those interested in donating can drop off items at the front desk.

