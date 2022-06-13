Advertisement

State takes control of Pine Island care center

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control of a care facility in Pine Island because a growing list of unpaid bills could threaten critical services for its residents.

A Ramsey County court recently granted a temporary order that allows the state to protect residents at the Pine Haven Care Center while operations and management issues are sorted out.

State health officials have arranged for Pathway Health, a management organization, to stabilize the facility’s operations, support its staff and make sure residents receive quality care.

Pine Haven has 52 residents and is licensed for 70 beds.

