Showers will taper off this afternoon; near-record heat, then a potential outbreak of severe weather this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The humidity we began to experience over the weekend continues to build into the region today ahead of a storm system that is approaching from the west. We’ll have cloudy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms in much of the area, some of which may become strong to severe. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary concerns in our local area until noon when the storms will be moving east of the area. Expect afternoon sunshine to warm our temperatures to the low 80s with a moderate southeast breeze.

Warm, humid air will linger through tonight with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. A record warm low temperature will be possible in Rochester as the current record is only 71.

Tuesday will be by far the warmest of the week as a tropical air mass builds northward into our area combining with a mostly sunny sky to help temperatures reach the mid-90s. Dew point temperatures will be in the low 70s, giving us heat indices around 100 for much of the day. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM. South winds will try to stir the air a bit, gusting to 30 miles per hour at times.

A few thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, some of which may become severe, and another round is expected in the afternoon and evening hours on Wedensday. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and even heavy rainfall will be possible in what is expected to be a sizeable severe weather outbreak after 2 PM. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a gusty southwest breeze.

Cooler, less humid air will blow into the region on Thursday in the wake of the departing storm system. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80s and a moderate west breeze.

After a sunny day Friday that will feature high temperatures in the low 80s, things will get warmer and slightly more humid over the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s Saturday with upper 80s on Sunday and abundant sunshine across the entire region.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.