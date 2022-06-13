Advertisement

Rochester metal fabricator struck by lightning, power restored

Lightning taken near Shenandoah.
Lightning taken near Shenandoah.(Sydney Haney)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gauthier Industries in Rochester was struck by lightning during storms Monday. The metal fabricator located at 3105 22nd St. NW lost power.

Electricity has since been restored and management says all shift workers are to return to work Tuesday, June 14.

Roughly 85 employees were impacted by the power outage. No one was hurt.

