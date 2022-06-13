Rochester metal fabricator struck by lightning, power restored

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gauthier Industries in Rochester was struck by lightning during storms Monday. The metal fabricator located at 3105 22nd St. NW lost power.

Electricity has since been restored and management says all shift workers are to return to work Tuesday, June 14.

Roughly 85 employees were impacted by the power outage. No one was hurt.

