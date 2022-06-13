Local grads sign into carpentry trade

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nine new graduates signed into the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters this week.

Six graduates from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) and three high school grads signed with four companies: Palmer, Merit Contracting Inc., Benike Construction and Kramer North America.

Signees alluded to things like great pay and benefits while staying minimally or completely debt free as to some reasons why they chose carpentry over a four-year college degree. Others always knew they wanted to work with their hands and knew this was the route they’d take.

“I know a couple of my buddies that are going to school to be in construction management,” said signee Jack Rodeghier. “By the time my fours years is up and their four years is up, we’re going to be in the exact same spot. I’m going to be out of debt and they’re going to be in debt so [I say] it’s the smarter option.”

The union says it’s seeing more students becoming interested in the trades which is helped by high schools expanding both curriculum and building space to accommodate more shop classes.

The union went on to say while it’s happy for nine new members, more are always needed and it hopes the word getting out about the programs it offers helps with that.

