Advertisement

Here’s a look at the weirdest items left behind in Ubers

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their...
Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.(Jackson David from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Uber has revealed its annual lost and found index, and it includes everything from tater tots to grandma’s teeth.

The most common items left behind by rideshare passengers include phones, wallets, keys and ordinary items carried in their pockets.

Some of the bizarre things left behind include tater tots, caviar, a pet tortoise and a bucket of slime, just to name a few.

The most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas, but Phoenix and Atlanta also made the list.

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.

The cost is $15 to cover the driver’s time and effort.

Of course, rideshare passengers will have to decide if the left-behind slime is worth it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle and trailer roll on County Rd. 2
Trailer rollover closes County Road 2 for short while
Local Carpentry Signing Day
Local grads sign into carpentry trade
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Transgender woman sues to be transferred to women’s prison
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
MN House Passes Frontline Worker Bonus Pay
UPDATE: Rochester frontline workers react to bonus pay eligibility

Latest News

The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice
Austin Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Austin Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market nears on Wall Street
Austin Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
VIDEO: Austin Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case