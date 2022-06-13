Advertisement

VIDEO: Austin Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for an unknown suspect who committed an armed robbery at a convenience store Sunday.

According to APD, it happened at approximately 10:32 a.m. at Reeds Fourth Ave convenience store located at 901 4th Ave. NE.

Police say the suspect pulled a large silver bladed knife and pointed it at the employee and demanded money. The employee complied with the suspect who then fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

A citizen who observed the incident followed the suspect to a nearby home and contacted police.

Police responded and cleared the residence using the Special Incident Response Team but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a black male, brown eyes, boys in the hood white t-shirt, black sweater, black pants and a white medical mask.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured the whole thing on tape.

The employee also believed she recognized the male as a frequent customer but could not identify him.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD Investigations at 507-437-9400.

