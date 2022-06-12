Scattered storms possible Monday morning, Very hot and humid Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a rather quiet and seasonal Sunday, warmer and more active days are ahead as we enter into the new work week. Tonight, clouds build in for the overnight ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to impact our area Monday morning, lasting through the midday. A few storms could be on the strong side with strong winds, some hail, and heavy rainfall possible. The current timing for storms is from 7 am until 2 pm. Conditions will be warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the mid-60s.

Near record heat expected Tuesday (KTTC)

Very hot and humid conditions are on tap for Tuesday as temperatures soar into the 90s. Heat index values are expected to be in the upper 90s to low 100s, so it’s important to stay hydrated and keep cool throughout the day. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with partly sunny skies.

Expected heat index values Tuesday (KTTC)

A cold front is expected to pass through our area Tuesday night, which could fire off a few showers and thunderstorms. The passing cold front will also cool off temperatures a bit for Wednesday and the remainder of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s on Wednesday with breezy south winds and another opportunity for showers and storms late in the day.

Our next weather maker: Wednesday (KTTC)

A tranquil weather pattern arrives Thursday and looks to stay through the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday with mainly sunny skies.

Abundant sunshine continues Friday and lasts into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

