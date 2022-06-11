Advertisement

Trailer rollover closes County Road 2 for short while

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – A trailer crash blocked off westbound County Rd. 2 west of Plainview Friday night. A vehicle pulling a livestock trailer rolled into the ditch. This happened at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 247.

Multiple emergency crews arrived to the scene to assist with clearing the scene.

No word on any injuries or what caused the rollover.

