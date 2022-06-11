Trailer rollover closes County Road 2 for short while

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – A trailer crash blocked off westbound County Rd. 2 west of Plainview Friday night. A vehicle pulling a livestock trailer rolled into the ditch. This happened at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 247.

Trailer rollover blocks traffic on County Rd. 2 (KTTC)

Multiple emergency crews arrived to the scene to assist with clearing the scene.

No word on any injuries or what caused the rollover.

Vehicle and trailer roll on County Rd. 2 (KTTC)

