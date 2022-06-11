Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Lemonade Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nearly 40 lemonade stands were open for business Saturday for Rochester’s Lemonade Day.

It’s a day that teaches kids the power of entrepreneurship.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce help register more than 250 for the event.

The free program teaches them lessons like creating a budget, setting profit-earning goals, serving customers, saving money, and giving back to the community, all while gaining self-esteem for future success.

Two Rochester Police Officers stopped by the stand ran by the “Lemonade Sisters” who took home best tasting lemonade for this year’s event.

“We just want to make sure that we’re part of the community and that we support what they’re doing. I think it’s a great little thing for them to get educated on finances, money, investments, savings. I heard the little girls say earlier that they’re donating to a charity Paws and Claws so that’s great where families are teaching them values like that,” RPD community action team officer James Marsolek said.

