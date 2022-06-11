Rochester activists host March For Our Lives Rally

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of people rallied across the United States Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

In Rochester, around 200 people marched from Peace Plaza to the Olmsted County Government Center demanding government action.

The rally was put on by local March For Our Lives advocates and the Rochester chapter of Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Several city leaders, former teachers and current students spoke at the rally.

One incoming Freshman from Byron delivered a speech calling on lawmakers to take action.

“Lawmakers and people in power said never again after Columbine, then let over 3,000 more school shootings happen. Every time they say action needs to be taken and then they don’t take anymore action. When will it end? How many more sons, daughters, friends, partners, family and students do we have to lose before you make a change?” Byron incoming freshman Gabby Holmes said.

The rally ended with an organizer reading all of the names of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting and a moment of silence to honor and remember the lives lost.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.