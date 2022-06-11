Minnesota State Parks offer free entry on Saturday; Campers react

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Saturday, all 75 of Minnesota State Parks will offer free entry.

This means the $7 one-day parking passes are waived.

“I think that’s awesome. It’s so nice this weekend. It’s good that everyone will have the opportunity to go and enjoy the parks. Especially with them being free,” said Megan Hannigan.

Hannigan and her friends drove from the Twin Cities to Carley State Park in Wabasha County.

The group is camping at the park for the weekend.

“We have a big group coming for a couple of our friend’s birthdays, so we’ll probably just lounge, hammock and go on some walks,” Hannigan said.

Her friends are also happy to hear about the park’s free admission.

“That’s wonderful. That’s something that I think that some people don’t value much in Minnesota because we have all this clean, beautiful land and lakes. Everyone should enjoy that,” said Sami Kinnunen.

“State parks run deep in our friendship group. We love exploring them every season,” said Emma Zapchenk.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers free entry four times a year.

“We have a lot of extra people who come for the day on free park day,” said Sara Berhow, DNR Public Relations Supervisor for Parks and Trials.

With gas prices on the rise, visiting state parks is a way to encourage people to vacation locally.

“The majority of Minnesotans live 30 miles of a state park, so this is a way to have a vacation whether for a week or just a day of fun without having to go too far and use a whole tank of gas,” Berhow said.

The campers would agree.

“I think staycations are the new thing now with these new gas prices,” said Mitchell Letourneau.

Taking a break from normal activities is what motivates some to enjoy nature.

“The seclusion from the business of life. I wanna be able to just throw my phone away and not think about it until I’m completely home,” Kinnunen said.

The DNR also has a collaboration with public libraries across Minnesota to give free seven-day state park passes through June 2025.

Participating libraries in Southern Minnesota include:

Rochester

Blooming Prairie

Austin

Faribault

Owatonna

Winona

Albert Lea

